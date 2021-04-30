Earnings results for Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.65.

Cboe Global Markets last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 5th, 2021. The reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets has generated $4.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4.

Analyst Opinion on Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cboe Global Markets in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $105.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.61%. The high price target for CBOE is $120.00 and the low price target for CBOE is $84.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets pays a meaningful dividend of 1.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cboe Global Markets does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cboe Global Markets is 35.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cboe Global Markets will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.20% next year. This indicates that Cboe Global Markets will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

In the past three months, Cboe Global Markets insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Cboe Global Markets is held by insiders. 80.25% of the stock of Cboe Global Markets is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE



Earnings for Cboe Global Markets are expected to decrease by -2.88% in the coming year, from $5.21 to $5.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Cboe Global Markets is 24.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Cboe Global Markets is 24.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.17. Cboe Global Markets has a PEG Ratio of 2.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cboe Global Markets has a P/B Ratio of 3.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

