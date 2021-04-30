Earnings results for Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Celestica last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Its revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Celestica has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celestica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.63%. The high price target for CLS is $11.40 and the low price target for CLS is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Celestica has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.63, Celestica has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $8.49. Celestica has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica does not currently pay a dividend. Celestica does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

In the past three months, Celestica insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Celestica is held by insiders. 57.17% of the stock of Celestica is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Celestica (NYSE:CLS



Earnings for Celestica are expected to grow by 13.41% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Celestica is 31.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Celestica is 31.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. Celestica has a PEG Ratio of 0.36. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Celestica has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here