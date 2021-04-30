Earnings results for ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

ChemoCentryx last released its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business earned $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year. ChemoCentryx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ChemoCentryx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.60%. The high price target for CCXI is $120.00 and the low price target for CCXI is $58.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ChemoCentryx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.78, ChemoCentryx has a forecasted upside of 75.6% from its current price of $46.00. ChemoCentryx has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx does not currently pay a dividend. ChemoCentryx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

In the past three months, ChemoCentryx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,851,610.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of ChemoCentryx is held by insiders. 80.67% of the stock of ChemoCentryx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI



Earnings for ChemoCentryx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.72) to ($1.37) per share. The P/E ratio of ChemoCentryx is -68.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ChemoCentryx is -68.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ChemoCentryx has a P/B Ratio of 40.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

