Earnings results for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Chevron last announced its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Its revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chevron has generated $6.27 earnings per share over the last year. Chevron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chevron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.84%. The high price target for CVX is $130.00 and the low price target for CVX is $90.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chevron has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.00, Chevron has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $106.90. Chevron has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.90%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Chevron has been increasing its dividend for 34 years. The dividend payout ratio of Chevron is 82.30%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Chevron will have a dividend payout ratio of 160.75% in the coming year. This indicates that Chevron may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

In the past three months, Chevron insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Chevron is held by insiders. 62.27% of the stock of Chevron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chevron (NYSE:CVX



Earnings for Chevron are expected to grow by 10,600.00% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $3.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Chevron is -17.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chevron is -17.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chevron has a PEG Ratio of 5.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chevron has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

