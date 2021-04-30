Earnings results for China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. China Life Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.28%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. China Life Insurance does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of China Life Insurance is 29.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, China Life Insurance will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.21% next year. This indicates that China Life Insurance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, China Life Insurance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.24% of the stock of China Life Insurance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC



Earnings for China Life Insurance are expected to grow by 2.92% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of China Life Insurance is 8.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of China Life Insurance is 8.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.17. China Life Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

