Earnings results for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Cogent Communications last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.32. The company earned $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cogent Communications has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.4. Cogent Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cogent Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.55%. The high price target for CCOI is $90.00 and the low price target for CCOI is $69.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cogent Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.17, Cogent Communications has a forecasted upside of 12.6% from its current price of $68.56. Cogent Communications has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.37%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cogent Communications has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cogent Communications is 397.37%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Cogent Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 284.91% in the coming year. This indicates that Cogent Communications may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

In the past three months, Cogent Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $629,485.00 in company stock. Only 10.71% of the stock of Cogent Communications is held by insiders. 81.76% of the stock of Cogent Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI



Earnings for Cogent Communications are expected to grow by 30.86% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Cogent Communications is 159.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Cogent Communications is 159.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. Cogent Communications has a PEG Ratio of 7.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

