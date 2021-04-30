Earnings results for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Cohu last released its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm earned $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Cohu has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Cohu has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cohu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.59%. The high price target for COHU is $74.00 and the low price target for COHU is $40.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu does not currently pay a dividend. Cohu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

In the past three months, Cohu insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,764,000.00 in company stock. Only 3.07% of the stock of Cohu is held by insiders. 84.32% of the stock of Cohu is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU



Earnings for Cohu are expected to grow by 182.93% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Cohu is -42.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cohu is -42.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cohu has a P/B Ratio of 3.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

