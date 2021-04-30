Earnings results for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Columbia Banking System last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company earned $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Columbia Banking System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.32%. The high price target for COLB is $47.00 and the low price target for COLB is $43.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Columbia Banking System has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Columbia Banking System has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $43.98. Columbia Banking System has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System pays a meaningful dividend of 2.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Columbia Banking System has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Columbia Banking System is 41.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Columbia Banking System will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.26% next year. This indicates that Columbia Banking System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

In the past three months, Columbia Banking System insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Columbia Banking System is held by insiders. 90.57% of the stock of Columbia Banking System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB



Earnings for Columbia Banking System are expected to decrease by -3.57% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Columbia Banking System is 22.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Columbia Banking System is 22.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Columbia Banking System has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

