Earnings results for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Columbia Property Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year. Columbia Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Columbia Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.61%. The high price target for CXP is $21.00 and the low price target for CXP is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Columbia Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.88, Columbia Property Trust has a forecasted downside of 6.6% from its current price of $18.07. Columbia Property Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.66%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Columbia Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Columbia Property Trust is 56.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Columbia Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.15% next year. This indicates that Columbia Property Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

In the past three months, Columbia Property Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of Columbia Property Trust is held by insiders. 81.82% of the stock of Columbia Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP



Earnings for Columbia Property Trust are expected to decrease by -5.33% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Columbia Property Trust is -361.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Columbia Property Trust is -361.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Columbia Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

