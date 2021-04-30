Earnings results for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.93%. The high price target for BVN is $12.00 and the low price target for BVN is $11.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. does not currently pay a dividend. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

In the past three months, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.34% of the stock of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN



Earnings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is -19.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

