Earnings results for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

ConnectOne Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. ConnectOne Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.73%. The high price target for CNOB is $28.00 and the low price target for CNOB is $19.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ConnectOne Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.88, ConnectOne Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $26.96. ConnectOne Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ConnectOne Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ConnectOne Bancorp is 16.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ConnectOne Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.82% next year. This indicates that ConnectOne Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

In the past three months, ConnectOne Bancorp insiders have sold 4,631.41% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $10,462.00 in company stock and sold $495,000.00 in company stock. Only 7.52% of the stock of ConnectOne Bancorp is held by insiders. 60.12% of the stock of ConnectOne Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB



Earnings for ConnectOne Bancorp are expected to grow by 7.54% in the coming year, from $1.99 to $2.14 per share. The P/E ratio of ConnectOne Bancorp is 15.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of ConnectOne Bancorp is 15.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. ConnectOne Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

