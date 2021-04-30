Earnings results for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.2. Corporate Office Properties Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corporate Office Properties Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.09%. The high price target for OFC is $32.00 and the low price target for OFC is $24.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Corporate Office Properties Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $28.13. Corporate Office Properties Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Corporate Office Properties Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Corporate Office Properties Trust is 54.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Corporate Office Properties Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.23% next year. This indicates that Corporate Office Properties Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

In the past three months, Corporate Office Properties Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $149,269.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Corporate Office Properties Trust is held by insiders. 98.41% of the stock of Corporate Office Properties Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC



Earnings for Corporate Office Properties Trust are expected to grow by 4.29% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Corporate Office Properties Trust is 55.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Corporate Office Properties Trust is 55.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

