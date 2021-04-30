Earnings results for Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Covanta last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. Covanta has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Covanta has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Covanta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.01%. The high price target for CVA is $16.00 and the low price target for CVA is $11.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Covanta has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.38, Covanta has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $13.79. Covanta has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta pays a meaningful dividend of 2.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Covanta has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Covanta is 457.14%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

In the past three months, Covanta insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.10% of the stock of Covanta is held by insiders. 72.73% of the stock of Covanta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Covanta (NYSE:CVA



Earnings for Covanta are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Covanta is -65.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Covanta is -65.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Covanta has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

