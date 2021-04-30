Earnings results for Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Cowen last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Cowen has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Cowen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cowen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.16%. The high price target for COWN is $60.00 and the low price target for COWN is $18.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cowen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.20, Cowen has a forecasted downside of 11.2% from its current price of $39.62. Cowen has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cowen has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cowen is 14.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cowen will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.71% next year. This indicates that Cowen will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

In the past three months, Cowen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $559,580.00 in company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Cowen is held by insiders. 99.24% of the stock of Cowen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN



Earnings for Cowen are expected to decrease by -48.54% in the coming year, from $9.27 to $4.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Cowen is 9.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Cowen is 9.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Cowen has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here