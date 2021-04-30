Earnings results for CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

CryoLife last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The company earned $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65 million. CryoLife has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year. CryoLife has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CryoLife in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.95%. The high price target for CRY is $33.00 and the low price target for CRY is $25.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife does not currently pay a dividend. CryoLife does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

In the past three months, CryoLife insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $220,781.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of CryoLife is held by insiders. 80.92% of the stock of CryoLife is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY



Earnings for CryoLife are expected to grow by 700.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of CryoLife is -62.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CryoLife has a PEG Ratio of 161.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CryoLife has a P/B Ratio of 3.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

