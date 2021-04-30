Earnings results for CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

CTS last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. Its revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. CTS has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. CTS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CTS (NYSE:CTS)

Dividend Strength: CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS has a dividend yield of 0.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CTS has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CTS is 11.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CTS will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.31% next year. This indicates that CTS will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CTS (NYSE:CTS)

In the past three months, CTS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.25% of the stock of CTS is held by insiders. 93.22% of the stock of CTS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CTS (NYSE:CTS



Earnings for CTS are expected to grow by 26.21% in the coming year, from $1.03 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of CTS is 34.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of CTS is 34.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.10. CTS has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

