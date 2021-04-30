Earnings results for Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Dril-Quip last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm earned $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Dril-Quip has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dril-Quip in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.83%. The high price target for DRQ is $33.00 and the low price target for DRQ is $27.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dril-Quip has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.86, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.60, Dril-Quip has a forecasted downside of 4.8% from its current price of $30.05. Dril-Quip has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip does not currently pay a dividend. Dril-Quip does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

In the past three months, Dril-Quip insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $395,540.00 in company stock. Only 1.28% of the stock of Dril-Quip is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ



Earnings for Dril-Quip are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.04 to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Dril-Quip is -91.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dril-Quip is -91.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dril-Quip has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

