Earnings results for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2.

Eastern Bankshares last posted its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. Eastern Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Eastern Bankshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eastern Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.88%. The high price target for EBC is $19.00 and the low price target for EBC is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eastern Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.75, Eastern Bankshares has a forecasted downside of 25.9% from its current price of $21.25. Eastern Bankshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eastern Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Eastern Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.44% next year. This indicates that Eastern Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

In the past three months, Eastern Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for Eastern Bankshares are expected to grow by 14.89% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.54 per share.

