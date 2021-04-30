Earnings results for eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

eHealth last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth has generated $3.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. eHealth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for eHealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.51%. The high price target for EHTH is $200.00 and the low price target for EHTH is $63.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

eHealth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.77, eHealth has a forecasted upside of 55.5% from its current price of $71.23. eHealth has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

eHealth does not currently pay a dividend. eHealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, eHealth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of eHealth is held by insiders.

Earnings for eHealth are expected to grow by 31.65% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $4.16 per share. The P/E ratio of eHealth is 23.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of eHealth is 23.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. eHealth has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. eHealth has a P/B Ratio of 3.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

