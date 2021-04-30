Earnings results for Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Eldorado Gold last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company earned $278.50 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Eldorado Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eldorado Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.48%. The high price target for EGO is $22.00 and the low price target for EGO is $12.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Eldorado Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

In the past three months, Eldorado Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.73% of the stock of Eldorado Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO



Earnings for Eldorado Gold are expected to grow by 1.98% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Eldorado Gold is 10.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Eldorado Gold is 10.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.00. Eldorado Gold has a PEG Ratio of 2.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eldorado Gold has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

