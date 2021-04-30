Earnings results for Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Emergent BioSolutions last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $583 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Emergent BioSolutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.19%. The high price target for EBS is $150.00 and the low price target for EBS is $90.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions does not currently pay a dividend. Emergent BioSolutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

In the past three months, Emergent BioSolutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $754,478.00 in company stock. Only 14.10% of the stock of Emergent BioSolutions is held by insiders. 80.23% of the stock of Emergent BioSolutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS



Earnings for Emergent BioSolutions are expected to grow by 32.71% in the coming year, from $6.94 to $9.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Emergent BioSolutions is 19.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Emergent BioSolutions is 19.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. Emergent BioSolutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

