Earnings results for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Enova International last released its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Enova International has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Enova International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enova International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.85%. The high price target for ENVA is $48.00 and the low price target for ENVA is $44.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enova International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.00, Enova International has a forecasted upside of 28.9% from its current price of $35.70. Enova International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International does not currently pay a dividend. Enova International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

In the past three months, Enova International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,244,462.00 in company stock. Only 7.50% of the stock of Enova International is held by insiders. 75.56% of the stock of Enova International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA



Earnings for Enova International are expected to decrease by -28.74% in the coming year, from $5.81 to $4.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Enova International is 10.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Enova International is 10.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Enova International has a P/B Ratio of 3.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

