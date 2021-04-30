Earnings results for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Ethan Allen Interiors last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm earned $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ethan Allen Interiors has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.9. Ethan Allen Interiors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ethan Allen Interiors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.90%. The high price target for ETH is $30.00 and the low price target for ETH is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ethan Allen Interiors has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.50, Ethan Allen Interiors has a forecasted downside of 34.9% from its current price of $31.49. Ethan Allen Interiors has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors pays a meaningful dividend of 3.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ethan Allen Interiors has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors is 192.31%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Ethan Allen Interiors will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.07% next year. This indicates that Ethan Allen Interiors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

In the past three months, Ethan Allen Interiors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $30,714.00 in company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Ethan Allen Interiors is held by insiders. 86.15% of the stock of Ethan Allen Interiors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH



Earnings for Ethan Allen Interiors are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors is 209.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors is 209.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.55. Ethan Allen Interiors has a P/B Ratio of 2.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

