Earnings results for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Exxon Mobil last released its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Its revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Exxon Mobil has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. Exxon Mobil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.49%. The high price target for XOM is $71.00 and the low price target for XOM is $34.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Exxon Mobil has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.35, Exxon Mobil has a forecasted downside of 9.5% from its current price of $58.94. Exxon Mobil has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Exxon Mobil has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Exxon Mobil is 154.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Exxon Mobil will have a dividend payout ratio of 382.42% in the coming year. This indicates that Exxon Mobil may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

In the past three months, Exxon Mobil insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,429,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Exxon Mobil is held by insiders. 50.90% of the stock of Exxon Mobil is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM



Earnings for Exxon Mobil are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Exxon Mobil is 35.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Exxon Mobil is 35.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.76. Exxon Mobil has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

