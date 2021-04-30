Earnings results for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

First Mid Bancshares last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. First Mid Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Mid Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.73%. The high price target for FMBH is $34.00 and the low price target for FMBH is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Mid Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, First Mid Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 23.7% from its current price of $43.27. First Mid Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Mid Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of First Mid Bancshares is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Mid Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.06% next year. This indicates that First Mid Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

In the past three months, First Mid Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,486,520.00 in company stock. Only 13.50% of the stock of First Mid Bancshares is held by insiders. Only 33.32% of the stock of First Mid Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH



Earnings for First Mid Bancshares are expected to decrease by -6.77% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of First Mid Bancshares is 16.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of First Mid Bancshares is 16.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. First Mid Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

