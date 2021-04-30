Earnings results for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The firm earned $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.77%. The high price target for FTAI is $37.00 and the low price target for FTAI is $17.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.22, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a forecasted downside of 5.8% from its current price of $29.95. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.47%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is 235.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will have a dividend payout ratio of 425.81% in the coming year. This indicates that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

In the past three months, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $20,000,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is held by insiders. 52.27% of the stock of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI



Earnings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is 18.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is 18.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

