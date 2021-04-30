Earnings results for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Forward Air last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million. Forward Air has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.9. Forward Air has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forward Air in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.50%. The high price target for FWRD is $101.00 and the low price target for FWRD is $54.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Forward Air has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.00, Forward Air has a forecasted downside of 9.5% from its current price of $87.29. Forward Air has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air has a dividend yield of 0.97%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Forward Air has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Forward Air is 27.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Forward Air will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.87% next year. This indicates that Forward Air will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

In the past three months, Forward Air insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Forward Air is held by insiders. 95.80% of the stock of Forward Air is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD



Earnings for Forward Air are expected to grow by 48.47% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Forward Air is 46.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Forward Air is 46.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.04. Forward Air has a P/B Ratio of 4.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here