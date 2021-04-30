Earnings results for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.53.

FTI Consulting last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The company earned $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has generated $5.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. FTI Consulting has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FTI Consulting in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $167.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.94%. The high price target for FCN is $171.00 and the low price target for FCN is $165.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FTI Consulting has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $167.00, FTI Consulting has a forecasted upside of 17.9% from its current price of $141.60. FTI Consulting has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting does not currently pay a dividend. FTI Consulting does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

In the past three months, FTI Consulting insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,170,700.00 in company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of FTI Consulting is held by insiders. 97.33% of the stock of FTI Consulting is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN



Earnings for FTI Consulting are expected to grow by 8.00% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $5.94 per share. The P/E ratio of FTI Consulting is 29.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of FTI Consulting is 29.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.29. FTI Consulting has a P/B Ratio of 3.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here