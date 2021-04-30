Earnings results for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.04, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.91%. The high price target for GOL is $10.00 and the low price target for GOL is $5.90. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes does not currently pay a dividend. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.47% of the stock of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is held by institutions.

Earnings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.46) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is -1.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is -1.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

