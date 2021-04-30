Earnings results for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Goosehead Insurance last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.9. Goosehead Insurance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Goosehead Insurance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $139.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.70%. The high price target for GSHD is $155.00 and the low price target for GSHD is $130.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Goosehead Insurance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $139.33, Goosehead Insurance has a forecasted upside of 22.7% from its current price of $113.56. Goosehead Insurance has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance does not currently pay a dividend. Goosehead Insurance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

In the past three months, Goosehead Insurance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,102,836.00 in company stock. 63.43% of the stock of Goosehead Insurance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.24% of the stock of Goosehead Insurance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD



Earnings for Goosehead Insurance are expected to grow by 48.15% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Goosehead Insurance is 246.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Goosehead Insurance is 246.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12.

More latest stories: here