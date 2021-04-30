Earnings results for Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Griffon last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Its revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Griffon has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Griffon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Griffon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.13%. The high price target for GFF is $30.00 and the low price target for GFF is $27.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Griffon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Griffon has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $27.07. Griffon has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon has a dividend yield of 1.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Griffon has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Griffon is 19.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Griffon will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.98% next year. This indicates that Griffon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

In the past three months, Griffon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $552,782.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Griffon is held by insiders. 73.62% of the stock of Griffon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Griffon (NYSE:GFF



Earnings for Griffon are expected to grow by 16.34% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Griffon is 23.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Griffon is 23.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 39.85. Griffon has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

