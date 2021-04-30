Earnings results for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6600000000000001.

Group 1 Automotive last posted its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.16. The firm earned $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Its revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Group 1 Automotive has generated $10.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Group 1 Automotive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Group 1 Automotive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $158.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.16%. The high price target for GPI is $187.00 and the low price target for GPI is $95.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Group 1 Automotive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $158.67, Group 1 Automotive has a forecasted downside of 6.2% from its current price of $169.09. Group 1 Automotive has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Group 1 Automotive has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Group 1 Automotive is 11.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Group 1 Automotive will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.91% next year. This indicates that Group 1 Automotive will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

In the past three months, Group 1 Automotive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,635,455.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Group 1 Automotive is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI



Earnings for Group 1 Automotive are expected to decrease by -2.34% in the coming year, from $18.38 to $17.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Group 1 Automotive is 13.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Group 1 Automotive is 13.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.55. Group 1 Automotive has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Group 1 Automotive has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

