Earnings results for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Helmerich & Payne last posted its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. The business earned $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Helmerich & Payne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helmerich & Payne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.82, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.56%. The high price target for HP is $35.00 and the low price target for HP is $12.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne pays a meaningful dividend of 3.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Helmerich & Payne has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

In the past three months, Helmerich & Payne insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.54% of the stock of Helmerich & Payne is held by insiders. 88.06% of the stock of Helmerich & Payne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP



Earnings for Helmerich & Payne are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.72) to ($1.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Helmerich & Payne is -5.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Helmerich & Payne is -5.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Helmerich & Payne has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

