Earnings results for Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

Hill-Rom last released its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company earned $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hill-Rom has generated $5.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. Hill-Rom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hill-Rom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.36%. The high price target for HRC is $130.00 and the low price target for HRC is $115.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hill-Rom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.33, Hill-Rom has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $115.31. Hill-Rom has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hill-Rom has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hill-Rom is 17.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hill-Rom will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.61% next year. This indicates that Hill-Rom will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

In the past three months, Hill-Rom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,285,288.00 in company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of Hill-Rom is held by insiders. 83.75% of the stock of Hill-Rom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC



Earnings for Hill-Rom are expected to grow by 14.74% in the coming year, from $5.36 to $6.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Hill-Rom is 34.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Hill-Rom is 34.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.42. Hill-Rom has a PEG Ratio of 3.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hill-Rom has a P/B Ratio of 4.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

