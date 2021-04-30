Earnings results for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Hilton Grand Vacations last announced its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Its revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Grand Vacations has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.0. Hilton Grand Vacations has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hilton Grand Vacations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.47%. The high price target for HGV is $48.00 and the low price target for HGV is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hilton Grand Vacations has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.40, Hilton Grand Vacations has a forecasted downside of 29.5% from its current price of $44.52. Hilton Grand Vacations has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations does not currently pay a dividend. Hilton Grand Vacations does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Hilton Grand Vacations insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Hilton Grand Vacations is held by insiders. 93.80% of the stock of Hilton Grand Vacations is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hilton Grand Vacations are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to $1.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Hilton Grand Vacations is 159.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Hilton Grand Vacations is 159.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.08. Hilton Grand Vacations has a P/B Ratio of 6.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

