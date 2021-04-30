Earnings results for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Huntsman last issued its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntsman has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Huntsman has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huntsman in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.72%. The high price target for HUN is $36.00 and the low price target for HUN is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Huntsman has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.56, Huntsman has a forecasted downside of 2.7% from its current price of $29.36. Huntsman has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman pays a meaningful dividend of 2.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Huntsman has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Huntsman is 42.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Huntsman will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.85% next year. This indicates that Huntsman will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

In the past three months, Huntsman insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of Huntsman is held by insiders. 77.32% of the stock of Huntsman is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN



Earnings for Huntsman are expected to grow by 115.73% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Huntsman is 6.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Huntsman is 6.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 26.82. Huntsman has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Huntsman has a P/B Ratio of 2.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

