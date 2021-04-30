Earnings results for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.77.

Illinois Tool Works last released its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Its revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has generated $7.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Illinois Tool Works has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $210.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.95%. The high price target for ITW is $235.00 and the low price target for ITW is $160.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Illinois Tool Works has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.19, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $210.13, Illinois Tool Works has a forecasted downside of 8.9% from its current price of $230.77. Illinois Tool Works has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works pays a meaningful dividend of 1.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Illinois Tool Works has been increasing its dividend for 50 years. The dividend payout ratio of Illinois Tool Works is 58.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Illinois Tool Works will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.48% next year. This indicates that Illinois Tool Works will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

In the past three months, Illinois Tool Works insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,720,906.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Illinois Tool Works is held by insiders. 77.44% of the stock of Illinois Tool Works is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW



Earnings for Illinois Tool Works are expected to grow by 17.45% in the coming year, from $6.42 to $7.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Illinois Tool Works is 34.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Illinois Tool Works is 34.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 51.10. Illinois Tool Works has a PEG Ratio of 3.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Illinois Tool Works has a P/B Ratio of 24.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

