Earnings results for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.54.

IMAX last posted its earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company earned $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. Its revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. IMAX has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year. IMAX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IMAX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.61%. The high price target for IMAX is $28.00 and the low price target for IMAX is $14.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX does not currently pay a dividend. IMAX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

In the past three months, IMAX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $195,464.00 in company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of IMAX is held by insiders. 63.39% of the stock of IMAX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for IMAX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.22) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of IMAX is -12.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IMAX is -12.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IMAX has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

