Earnings results for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

Integer last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Integer has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.6. Integer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Integer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.58%. The high price target for ITGR is $108.00 and the low price target for ITGR is $85.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer does not currently pay a dividend. Integer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

In the past three months, Integer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $199,395.00 in company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of Integer is held by insiders. 96.46% of the stock of Integer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Integer (NYSE:ITGR



Earnings for Integer are expected to grow by 33.83% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $3.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Integer is 43.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Integer is 43.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. Integer has a P/B Ratio of 2.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

