Earnings results for iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

iStar last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year. iStar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iStar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.76%. The high price target for STAR is $25.00 and the low price target for STAR is $25.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. iStar has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of iStar is 11.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: iStar (NYSE:STAR)

In the past three months, iStar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.88% of the stock of iStar is held by insiders. 89.78% of the stock of iStar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of iStar (NYSE:STAR



Earnings for iStar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.61) per share. The P/E ratio of iStar is -13.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of iStar is -13.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. iStar has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

