Earnings results for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Johnson Controls International last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Its revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.4. Johnson Controls International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.39, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.63%. The high price target for JCI is $73.00 and the low price target for JCI is $36.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Johnson Controls International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.39, Johnson Controls International has a forecasted downside of 15.6% from its current price of $63.28. Johnson Controls International has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Johnson Controls International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Johnson Controls International is 48.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Johnson Controls International will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.85% next year. This indicates that Johnson Controls International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

In the past three months, Johnson Controls International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,058,995.00 in company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of Johnson Controls International is held by insiders. 89.61% of the stock of Johnson Controls International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI



Earnings for Johnson Controls International are expected to grow by 12.55% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Johnson Controls International is 74.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Johnson Controls International is 74.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 51.13. Johnson Controls International has a PEG Ratio of 2.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Johnson Controls International has a P/B Ratio of 2.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here