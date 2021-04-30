Earnings results for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Kearny Financial last posted its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Kearny Financial has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Kearny Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kearny Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.51%. The high price target for KRNY is $9.00 and the low price target for KRNY is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kearny Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Kearny Financial has a forecasted downside of 28.5% from its current price of $12.59. Kearny Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kearny Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kearny Financial is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

In the past three months, Kearny Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $93,280.00 in company stock. Only 4.87% of the stock of Kearny Financial is held by insiders. 61.70% of the stock of Kearny Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY



The P/E ratio of Kearny Financial is 23.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Kearny Financial is 23.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Kearny Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

