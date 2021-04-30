Earnings results for Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Kinsale Capital Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.2. Kinsale Capital Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $214.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.16%. The high price target for KNSL is $245.00 and the low price target for KNSL is $180.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kinsale Capital Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $214.00, Kinsale Capital Group has a forecasted upside of 25.2% from its current price of $170.98. Kinsale Capital Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend yield of 0.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kinsale Capital Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kinsale Capital Group is 18.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kinsale Capital Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.52% next year. This indicates that Kinsale Capital Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

In the past three months, Kinsale Capital Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Kinsale Capital Group is held by insiders. 82.80% of the stock of Kinsale Capital Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL



Earnings for Kinsale Capital Group are expected to grow by 36.92% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $3.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Kinsale Capital Group is 57.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Kinsale Capital Group is 57.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Kinsale Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 9.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

