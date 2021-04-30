Earnings results for Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Kirby last issued its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company earned $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kirby has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year. Kirby has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kirby in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.34%. The high price target for KEX is $54.00 and the low price target for KEX is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kirby has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, Kirby has a forecasted downside of 21.3% from its current price of $64.84. Kirby has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby does not currently pay a dividend. Kirby does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

In the past three months, Kirby insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,379,423.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Kirby is held by insiders. 90.26% of the stock of Kirby is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kirby (NYSE:KEX



Earnings for Kirby are expected to grow by 3.53% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Kirby is -20.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kirby is -20.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kirby has a PEG Ratio of 4.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kirby has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here