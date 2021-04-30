Earnings results for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.8.

L3Harris Technologies last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has generated $10.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. L3Harris Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for L3Harris Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $223.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.81%. The high price target for LHX is $258.00 and the low price target for LHX is $199.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

L3Harris Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $223.46, L3Harris Technologies has a forecasted upside of 6.8% from its current price of $209.22. L3Harris Technologies has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. L3Harris Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of L3Harris Technologies is 40.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, L3Harris Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.68% next year. This indicates that L3Harris Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

In the past three months, L3Harris Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of L3Harris Technologies is held by insiders. 80.58% of the stock of L3Harris Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX



Earnings for L3Harris Technologies are expected to grow by 11.52% in the coming year, from $11.55 to $12.88 per share. The P/E ratio of L3Harris Technologies is 34.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of L3Harris Technologies is 34.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.99. L3Harris Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued.

More latest stories: here