Earnings results for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Lazard last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. The company earned $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lazard has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Lazard has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lazard in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.16%. The high price target for LAZ is $61.00 and the low price target for LAZ is $24.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lazard has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.67, Lazard has a forecasted downside of 8.2% from its current price of $46.46. Lazard has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Lazard has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lazard is 57.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lazard will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.58% next year. This indicates that Lazard will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

In the past three months, Lazard insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Lazard is held by insiders. 74.49% of the stock of Lazard is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ



Earnings for Lazard are expected to grow by 32.99% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Lazard is 18.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Lazard is 18.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. Lazard has a P/B Ratio of 7.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

