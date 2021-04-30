Earnings results for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company earned $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.0. LeMaitre Vascular has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.18%. The high price target for LMAT is $49.00 and the low price target for LMAT is $30.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend yield of 0.83%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LeMaitre Vascular has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of LeMaitre Vascular is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LeMaitre Vascular will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.29% next year. This indicates that LeMaitre Vascular will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

In the past three months, LeMaitre Vascular insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,728,329.00 in company stock. Only 16.50% of the stock of LeMaitre Vascular is held by insiders. 84.17% of the stock of LeMaitre Vascular is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT



Earnings for LeMaitre Vascular are expected to grow by 18.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of LeMaitre Vascular is 58.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of LeMaitre Vascular is 58.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.03. LeMaitre Vascular has a PEG Ratio of 3.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. LeMaitre Vascular has a P/B Ratio of 7.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

