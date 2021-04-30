Earnings results for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

LendingTree last released its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. LendingTree has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year. LendingTree has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LendingTree in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $328.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.49%. The high price target for TREE is $395.00 and the low price target for TREE is $200.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LendingTree has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $328.80, LendingTree has a forecasted upside of 33.5% from its current price of $246.31. LendingTree has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree does not currently pay a dividend. LendingTree does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

In the past three months, LendingTree insiders have sold 989.41% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,375,215.00 in company stock and sold $14,981,762.00 in company stock. Only 17.90% of the stock of LendingTree is held by insiders. 88.67% of the stock of LendingTree is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE



Earnings for LendingTree are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.65) to ($1.79) per share. The P/E ratio of LendingTree is -81.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LendingTree is -81.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LendingTree has a P/B Ratio of 7.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

