Earnings results for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Lindblad Expeditions last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. Lindblad Expeditions has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year. Lindblad Expeditions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.17%. The high price target for LIND is $20.00 and the low price target for LIND is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lindblad Expeditions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.33, Lindblad Expeditions has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $17.07. Lindblad Expeditions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions does not currently pay a dividend. Lindblad Expeditions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

In the past three months, Lindblad Expeditions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.90% of the stock of Lindblad Expeditions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.87% of the stock of Lindblad Expeditions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND



Earnings for Lindblad Expeditions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($0.90) per share. The P/E ratio of Lindblad Expeditions is -11.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lindblad Expeditions is -11.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lindblad Expeditions has a P/B Ratio of 6.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

