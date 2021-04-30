Earnings results for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.52.

LyondellBasell Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business earned $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LyondellBasell Industries has generated $9.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. LyondellBasell Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.95, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.18%. The high price target for LYB is $130.00 and the low price target for LYB is $57.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 3.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LyondellBasell Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of LyondellBasell Industries is 43.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LyondellBasell Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.69% next year. This indicates that LyondellBasell Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

In the past three months, LyondellBasell Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $263,516.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of LyondellBasell Industries is held by insiders. 67.61% of the stock of LyondellBasell Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB



Earnings for LyondellBasell Industries are expected to grow by 61.01% in the coming year, from $4.77 to $7.68 per share. The P/E ratio of LyondellBasell Industries is 30.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of LyondellBasell Industries is 30.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 26.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a PEG Ratio of 1.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. LyondellBasell Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

